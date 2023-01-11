Allen County officials planning a new jail in southeast Allen County met with concerned residents in a session that seemed more conversational than confrontational, Emily Almodovar, county spokeswoman, said Wednesday.
But some of the 50 people who attended still weren’t persuaded Tuesday evening to support the current plan.
Residents of the Sunnymede neighborhood near the jail site at 2911 Meyer Road sought the event, held at the New Haven Community Center, to air questions and objections.
County officials, however, arranged the meeting as presentations from officials followed by the chance for residents to talk to individual officials one-on-one. All three county commissioners and several county department heads including newly elected Sheriff Troy Hershberger also attended.
Resident Amanda Scheitlin said some residents “felt blindsided” because they had been asked to submit formal questions in advance and didn’t have them answered directly.
“I didn’t come away feeling very good about it,” she said Wednesday.
Residents again expressed fears that stormwater from the site would back up into their streets, which do not have adequately functioning drainage. Residents said they nonetheless have been paying New Haven and Fort Wayne for drainage for years.
Cory Miller, president of chosen design firm Elevatus Architecture, Fort Wayne, displayed drawings of the site and layout. He said the neighborhood is higher than the jail and drainage routing could be kept on the site, which is designed with several ponds.
Neighborhood leader Emily Watkins could not be reached Wednesday. She previously said she remains unconvinced drainage problems, including flooding in her basement, can be solved.
In a news release, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said that city’s officials have agreed to meet monthly with county commissioners about the new jail as plans become more specific.
New Haven has not been part of decisions or discussions about the location and does not have the ability to approve or deny the facility, McMichael stressed in the release.
“New Haven, like most communities, would not seek out a jail to be built near their city; however, I believe working together with the (county) sheriff, commissioners and surveyor, issues can be addressed, and the community impact can be minimized,” he said.
He described Tuesday night’s meeting as “a positive step in moving forward.”
The commissioners have said they are forced to build a new jail in response to a federal court order in which U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty said officials have to address inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing. The jail, estimated to cost more than $300 million, is planned to have at least 1,100 beds with room for future expansion.
Almodovar said she witnessed several people understanding more about the complexities of the issues. At one point, residents sat in a circle discussing the jail with Commissioner Nelson Peters.
“The tone and the ambiance of the room changed throughout the evening, from people sitting and scowling” to calm engagement, Almodovar said.
The meeting brought up ideas that might not have been brought forward, and it showed how many entities must cooperate, she said. One example is the suggestion that a fence could be installed around the property to contain it from trespassers as well as discharged inmates.
“This neighborhood has been a little bit neglected,” Almodovar said, adding that the meeting highlighting neighborhood needs that weren’t well-managed in the past.
“I feel like people felt like they were heard.”