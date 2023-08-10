An unnamed juvenile was arrested at South Side High School on Thursday, the first day of school, in connection with a shooting at Lafayette Park earlier this month.
The arrest was announced by the Fort Wayne Police Department, which said the teen has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in connection with a shooting that left another juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb said in an email Thursday. The victim was in non-life-threatening condition after the shooting.
There were no other injuries reported, Webb said.
The shooting happened Aug. 1 near the intersection of Lafayette Esplanade and Glencoe Avenue, according to a city police news release.
Witnesses told police someone fired a round at a group of people, Webb said. They said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The juvenile, who has not been named, is being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center, according to the release. The Allen County prosecutor's office assisted police in the investigation of the shooting.