An unnamed juvenile was arrested at South Side High School this morning in connection with a shooting at Lafayette Park earlier this month.
The arrest was announced by the Fort Wayne Police Department, who said the teen has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in connection with an Aug. 1 shooting.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Lafayette Esplanade and Glencoe Avenue.
The juvenile, who has not been named, is being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center, according to the city police news release.
The Allen County Prosecutor's Office assisted police in the investigation of the shooting.