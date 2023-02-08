A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon death of a man at a Creighton Avenue store, Fort Wayne police said Wednesday.
Police responded to One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave., shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man down inside the business. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The department said its homicide unit began an investigation and took the juvenile into custody Wednesday without incident.
The juvenile was charged with felony murder. The news release did not include the suspect’s age, gender or any other details, and Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office had not released information about the man who died as of Wednesday evening.
The coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and release the cause and manner of death.