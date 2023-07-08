Locating drugs, finding a missing person and visiting students in school – the life of a police dog is busy.
Across northeast Indiana counties, K-9s are trained in various tasks that help make their human handlers’ jobs easier. Some may be trained to apprehend crime suspects, while others learn to detect ammunition in schools. For many neighboring counties, their police dogs are trained through the Allen County K-9 Academy.
Eight K-9 partners graduated from the academy in June. Graduates went to the Auburn, North Manchester, Gas City, Decatur, Garrett and Fremont police departments, and to the sheriff’s departments in Allen and Kosciusko counties. Allen County’s graduate, K-9 Hondo, is the newest addition to the department.
John Colvin, an officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, serves as a school resource officer with his furry companion, Lotus. While Colvin says 90 to 95% of the duo’s day is spent socializing with students, Lotus is trained to detect six different types of narcotics and ammunition to help keep the two items out of the Northwest Allen County Schools they work in.
Colvin said Lotus thrives in the public role.
By comparison, Allen County Cpl. Ben Fries’ K-9 partner Django is also trained to detect narcotics but has been schooled for apprehension to handle situations where he may need to be aggressive. Django cares more about his handler’s approval than anything else, Fries said.
“His drive is a little bit different in that he doesn’t necessarily crave this social attention from people,” Fries said. “He wants me to be giving him work.”
While some officers have days they don’t want to work, that can’t be said for Django, Fries said.
“Anytime I put this collar on him or put my uniform on, he wants to go to work 100% of time, every day,” Fries said. “No questions asked.”
That switch is similar for police dogs in neighboring counties. In Huntington County, Deputy Austin Smith said he enjoys doing demonstrations to show people what his K-9 Kylo Ren is truly like. Smith said Kylo Ren does the commands to make his handler happy or to get a toy as a reward – much like a family pet sitting or shaking for a treat.
Smith said he shows how quickly that switch can be flipped during demonstrations by showing how Kylo Ren will go from apprehending and biting someone on command, to letting them pet him. It’s all based on how he’s instructed, Smith said.
“I like to show these people that he just got done aggressively biting this person and then they’re able to come up and pet him with no issue,” Smith said. “He’s not aggressive – he’s just doing the job.”
Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brenden Barber agreed, saying people often assume K-9s are aggressive. His furry companion Blu is only unfriendly when commanded to be at work.
“They’re not going to go crazy unless they’re given a command to attack somebody or take over a situation,” Barber said.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alexander Harris said his K-9 Klara was trained to have that on-off switch for about 15 weeks in Allen County before coming to work with him.
“We don’t have mean dogs,” Harris said. “We have trained dogs.”
Training can be tough, sometimes ending in stitches, but Fries said that’s necessary.
“It’s kind of like with a Taser – if you want to carry a Taser, you have to be hit with a taser as well,” Fries said. “I know if I send a dog after someone what that entails because I’ve had seven stitches from them and countless other bites and training.”
Both Colvin and Fries said they have always been interested in having K-9s on the job.
“It’s one of those where why not have a furry friend with you when you’re at work,” Colvin said.
Ben Fries’ father, former Allen County Sheriff Ken Fries, was also a K-9 officer.
The corporal said his dad’s work as a K-9 handler inspired him to do the same.
“When I was at a very young age, I learned the neat thing about these canines is they’re pack animals and they have a hierarchy in their path,” Fries said. “We had a pack with (his dad’s) police K-9 where as a young boy, I could see this dog respects me and loves me, but he was all about what Dad wanted. Anywhere Dad went, he went, and I always wanted that.”
The officers and their K-9s spend all of their time together, whether it’s on the job or at home. Colvin and Fries said the dogs are part of their family.
Colvin said his two small boys love to play with Lotus – and she loves it right back. The officer said the relationship the children and Lotus have helped her on the job as well.
“I want her to have that social aspect and be good with kids and be good with what would normally be uncomfortable situations for a dog,” Colvin said. “I want her to be as used to it as possible.”