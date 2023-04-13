An active shooter suspect who barricaded himself inside a Kendallville apartment has died, Indiana State Police said.
Emergency dispatchers this morning said the suspect was in custody, but state police Sgt. Brian Walker said the person is dead.
"After he was taken into custody, he succumbed to injuries while (paramedics) were working on him at the scene," Walker said.
No other people were hurt, he said.
The suspect, an adult male, exchanged gunfire with police from a second-story balcony, but it is not clear if his injuries were from officers or self-inflicted.
Police began handling the standoff about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Berry Lane near Drake Road on the south side of Kendallville at Drake Terrace Apartments.
An email from the city of Kendallville asked all residents to avoid the area because of shots fired. East Noble School Corp. canceled classes today, but emergency dispatchers said it was unrelated.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the state police and an investigation is ongoing.