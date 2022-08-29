A Kendallville woman was seriously injured in a truck-train crash in DeKalb County on Sunday night, the county sheriff's department said today.
Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, was extracted from her pickup and taken to an area hospital following the collision, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of County Road 61, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Police said the train's conductor told them Honaker's truck was stopped at the tracks, facing north, when a train was moving through at about 7 mph.
The conductor told police he heard the engine rev on the truck, then saw the truck drive around the crossing gate and crash into a train car on which he was standing.