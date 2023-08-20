A man was fighting for his life early Sunday after being hit by a car on the city’s southwest side.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to Engle and Smith roads about 3 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, a news release said.
The driver, who cooperated with police, reported the incident and remained on the scene, officials said. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.
The hospital staff later told investigating officers that the victim’s condition was life-threatening, the release said.
Police did not identify the victim or the driver.
The incident remains under investigation by the FWPD, the department’s Fort Wayne/Allen County Crash Team and the Allen County prosecuting attorney’s office.