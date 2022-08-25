Four houses in Steuben County were damaged by what appear to have been drive-by shootings early Tuesday.
The Indiana State Police is investigating one that happened in the north 1000 block of Steuben County Road 700 East. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is investigating one that happened about 2:30 a.m. in the East 1100 block of Steuben County Road 300 North, one that happened about 3:30 a.m. in the east 2400 block of Steuben County Road 100 North, and one that happened in the 5300 block of East Metz Road.
The sheriff’s investigators believe the Metz Road incident happened about 2 a.m., although the department was called to the scene about 12:30 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a news release. All the shootings appear to be related, he added.
At the four shootings, a car with a loud exhaust system was heard about the same time as gunshots.
In the shooting being investigated by the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne post, in the early morning “neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and a ‘loud’ vehicle speeding off down the road,” according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker. “Investigators recovered shell casings in the roadway out in front of the residence.”
Investigators also found damage to the home from what appear to be bullet holes.
“Nobody was home at the time of the incident, and therefore nobody was injured,” Walker stated.
Robinson said Steuben County deputies found evidence at the scenes of the three sheriff department’s cases. That evidence supported the theory that shots were fired from a vehicle driving by. There’s no evidence that anyone was specifically targeted, Robinson said.
Both agencies are asking for the public’s help in solving the crimes.
People with information can call the state police Fort Wayne post at 260-432-8661 and ask to speak with a detective. Callers can remain anonymous. They can also call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 260-668-1000, ext. 5000, or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-7867.