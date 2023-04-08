Who do you need to move over for?

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Move Over Law is meant to protect:

• Police vehicles

• Ambulances

• Fire trucks and rescue equipment

• Incident-response vehicles such as Hoosier Helpers

• Highway maintenance vehicles

• Utility service vehicles

• Vehicle recovery equipment such as tow trucks and garbage trucks

Though other motorists do not fall under the umbrella of the Move Over Laws, INDOT asks drivers to exercise caution and give those on the side of the road space to move as they need.

What to do when you move over?

Those who find themselves in a situation where they need to move over should:

Reduce their speed a minimum of 10 miles per hour under the posted speed limit as soon as possible

Change lanes on a multiple-lane highway or move as far away as they can in their lane

Not stop in the road because it could cause a chain reaction of rear-end collisions with other vehicles