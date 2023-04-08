Every time Brian Walker sees a damaged traffic barrel, he thinks about faces – 12 state troopers who were struck in their vehicles last year by other drivers.
Every out-of-place orange barrel lining the road could have just as easily been a person – someone’s relative and someone’s friend, he said.
Walker, a sergeant with the Indiana State Police, said the damaged barrels and scuffed concrete barriers mark the lucky cases.
The unlucky ones are when an emergency service worker, construction worker, law enforcement officer or anyone else unfortunate enough to find themselves on the side of a busy road are injured or killed.
“Look around and see all the road-side damage we observe and we deal with day in and day out,” Walker said. “That easily could be a person rather than an object.”
That’s why following the Move Over Law is so important, Walker said. The law was signed in 1999, two years after the death of Trooper Andrew Winzenread, who was struck while assisting a motorist on the side of Interstate 74 in Decatur County.
Walker said what it all comes down to is a lack of consideration and awareness, which are what could solve the problem.
“If people just pay attention and drive with due regard and slow down, we wouldn’t have crashes,” Walker said.
Master Trooper James Bailey recently died after he was struck by a driver evading police on Interstate 69. It was Bailey’s second time being struck by a driver in three years.
The Move Over Law wouldn’t have helped in the fatal crash because police say the trooper was struck intentionally, but it could have prevented the 2020 crash.
“This is a real person that’s been struck and killed – it’s a real person with a family, a wife or husband, children, extended family,” Walker said. “The loss of a police officer in the community has a resounding effect.”
In 2020, Bailey was in his vehicle after responding to a crash in icy weather when it was struck by a motorist. After the crash, Walker issued a news release, reminding drivers of the importance of driving carefully when approaching law enforcement and other emergency vehicles.
But winter isn’t the only time of year drivers should apply courtesy behind the wheel because crashes can happen in any season and under any weather conditions. As construction season ramps up and rainy weather heads to northeast Indiana, drivers have extra elements to beware of on the road.
Walker said most crashes occur when someone is driving without considering road conditions or weather. He said that means “there’s no such thing as an accident,” aside from truly unavoidable collisions.
“We’re dealing with crashes. Crashes happen because someone was not paying attention. Someone was driving extremely irresponsibly and couldn’t control their vehicle or someone failed to maintain their vehicle in some form. Those are things that cause crashes,” Walker said. “Hitting a person on the side of the road, whether it’s just a civilian or police officer?
“That’s because somebody wasn’t doing their job on the wheel. That’s a crash. There’s no accident to it.”
But state troopers aren’t the only law enforcement officers who often see Move Over Law violations.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Fort Wayne Police Department officers see the same problems each day in a different arena. A car driving too fast and too close to someone will make the hair stand up on the back of their neck regardless of whether it’s on an interstate, highway or city street.
Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said he appreciates the unique opportunity he has to experience life as an officer and a civilian motorist.
“A regular motorist really doesn’t understand what it’s like to have a car buzzing by at 75 miles an hour, 85 miles an hour, until they’ve had a flat tire and they’re stuck on the side of the highway,” said Griffith, the department’s public information officer. “You’ll find that the people that have been stuck or that have had to wait on the tow truck with their family in the car are the first ones trying to move over.
“That’s the same thing with all of us, and relaying that feeling is something that you just can’t do unless the people are out there.”
Griffith said he appreciates people who take the time to slow down and move over, whether it’s for construction, an officer or a person with a flat tire on the side of the road.
Lt. Tony Maze, traffic coordinator for the city police, said law enforcement officers go through several steps to prevent a crash. But it is still up to drivers to slow down and move over to make those efforts effective.
He said some ways motorists can make a traffic stop safer for all involved include putting their hazard lights on when being pulled over and slowing down until they find a safe place to stop. Drivers also can be prepared to get out of the way for emergency vehicles if they see slowed traffic and use a turn signal to indicate where the vehicle is going when moving over for an approaching emergency vehicle.
Maze said the Move Over Law has been effective, but enforcement proves to be a challenge.
“Let’s say an officer has a car stopped and it’s occupied by four individuals. Then a second squad pulls up to back up that officer, even the odds a little bit, and somebody blows by us – doesn’t move over and doesn’t slow down,” Maze said. “Now, what do we do? Do we leave that officer alone with these four individuals – that we’re still in the process of trying to figure out who all these players are – to go get this guy? Or do we stay with our officer?”
The goal of enforcing traffic law is to gain voluntary compliance, Walker said, but that tends to be easier said than done.
“Voluntary compliance is a great term that most people don’t even really understand or think about,” Walker said. “But if everybody voluntarily complied with the law, you would have no reason to have police in the first place. There’d be no law enforcement necessary because everybody was voluntary compliant.”
Maze said everyone is protected when drivers obey traffic laws.
“The Move Over laws are designed as a safety mechanism for everyone,” he said. “The time that you have to slow down to pass us or to move over is brief in comparison to what’s going to happen if you don’t and something tragic happens. You crash into a squad car, you crash into an officer or another public safety person. It’s not worth it. It’s just not worth not doing it.”