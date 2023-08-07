A woman was fighting for her life Sunday night after triggering a three-car crash that police suspect was alcohol-related.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to Lima and Washington Center roads about 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle crash, officials said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicated the woman driving a Ford Fusion southbound Lima Road rear ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. That vehicle rear ended the vehicle in front of it, the release said.
The woman driving the Fusion suffered an injury to her neck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A physician at the hospital downgraded her condition to life-threatening, the release said.
The drivers and occupants of the two other vehicles didn't report any injuries as a result of the crash, officials said.
"Investigators reported alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash on behalf of the driver of the Ford Fusion," the release said.
The crash remains under investigation by the police department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.