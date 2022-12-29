A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit when he caused a three-vehicle crash, killing a passenger.
Yar Ju, 28, was in court for an initial hearing Thursday on felony charges of reckless homicide, causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Yar Ju’s blood-alcohol level was 0.340% when he caused the October crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Nov. 3 in Allen Superior Court. Drivers are considered legally drunk when their blood-alcohol level is 0.08%.
Ma Mat R Pe, 30, a passenger in the vehicle Yar Ju was driving, died at a hospital.
Yar Ju was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata west on Paulding Road about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 24 when he ran a red light and collided with a GMC Sierra traveling south on Decatur Road. Yar Ju then struck an Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The woman who was driving the Sierra was taken to a hospital for pain to her face. It was unclear in court documents whether the driver of the F-150 pickup was injured.
Both Yar Ju and Ma Mat R Pe were trapped in the Hyundai Sonata. Fort Wayne police Sgt. Troy Jester reported an overwhelming alcohol odor coming from the vehicle.
Yar Ju, whose thigh bone was broken, is scheduled back in court Jan. 9. He faces one to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of either the reckless homicide or drunken driving charges.