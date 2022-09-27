Alicia Balliet remembered her husband, Eric, as a "pillar of professionalism, hard work and sacrifice."
Those who drive Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will be reminded of the firefighter's commitment to public safety.
Dozens of people gathered Tuesday as local officials dedicated Main Street as Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway.
The honor came of the fifth anniversary of Balliet's death from a heart attack while leading a training exercise Sept. 27, 2017.
"He gave 110% at work and just as much as a father, husband and son," Alicia Balliet told the crowd that included police officers, firefighters, judges and Fort Wayne and Allen County public officials.
The section of Main Street named in Balliet's honor stretches from City Fire Station 1 near Lafayette Street to Broadway, where Balliet performed some of his duties as a deputy coroner at the Phillip O'Shaughnessy Forensic Center.
Balliet became a paramedic with Washington Township as a teenager and was also an officer in the Allen County Sheriff's reserve. During his 19 years with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, he worked in the fire operations division and arson investigations, and was part of the Hazardous Materials and Water Rescue teams.
“This special recognition of Eric's service will benefit our community and will serve as a daily reminder of Eric's service to his community, the sacrifice that our first responders are willing to make, and that success is dependent on perseverance and dedication to a mission,” Fire Chief Eric Lahey said in a statement.
Balliet's family and friends, along with fellow firefighters, gathered at the fire station at Lafayette and Main streets. Most walked to the Courthouse, where several people offered their remembrances. Some family members were transported to the Courthouse in a fire truck.
"Short of retirement, you achieved every goal you set for yourself," Alicia Balliet said.