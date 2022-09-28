Alicia Balliet remembered her husband, Eric, as a “pillar of professionalism, hard work and sacrifice.”
Those who drive Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will be reminded of the firefighter’s commitment to public safety.
Dozens of people gathered Tuesday as local officials dedicated Main Street as Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway.
The honor came on the fifth anniversary of Balliet’s death from a heart attack while leading a training exercise Sept. 27, 2017.
“He gave 110% at work and just as much as a father, husband and son,” Alicia Balliet told the crowd that included police officers, firefighters, judges and Fort Wayne and Allen County public officials.
Balliet’s family and friends, along with fellow firefighters, gathered at Fire Station 1 at Lafayette and Main streets. Most walked to the Courthouse a few blocks away, where several people offered their remembrances. Some family members were transported to the Courthouse in a fire truck.
The section of Main Street named in Balliet’s honor stretches from the fire station to Broadway, where Balliet performed some of his duties as a deputy coroner at the Phillip O’Shaughnessy Forensic Center.
Balliet, 41, became a paramedic and third-generation firefighter as a teenager and was also an officer in the Allen County Sheriff’s reserve, rising to the rank of captain.
During his 19 years with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, he worked in the fire operations division and arson investigations, and was part of the Hazardous Materials and Water Rescue teams.
“This special recognition of Eric’s service will benefit our community and will serve as a daily reminder of Eric’s service to his community, the sacrifice that our first responders are willing to make, and that success is dependent on perseverance and dedication to a mission,” Fire Chief Eric Lahey said in a statement.
Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck read a proclamation from the commissioners which, in part, read, “Eric gained the reputation of being a compassionate, humble, funny, and dedicated emergency professional who loved the people he helped and protected.”
“Short of retirement,” Alicia Balliet said, “you achieved every goal you set for yourself.”