A 78-year-old man who was struck by a car in the 6000 block of East State Boulevard Thursday has died.
Loyd C. Quillen died from multiple blunt force injuries because of the crash. His manner of death was ruled an accident, according to a news release signed by Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes.
Quillen is the 20th motor vehicle fatality of 2023 in Allen County.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.