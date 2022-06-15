A Fort Wayne man is charged with two counts of rape and other felonies for an incident in which he allegedly held a woman against her will last month.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was a warrant for the arrest of Ja Ma Din, 30, of the 1500 block of East Fairfax Avenue. Din faces up to 30 years in prison on the highest rape count.
The other felonies he’s charged with are criminal confinement with bodily injury, intimidation using a deadly weapon, intimidation as a threat to commit a forcible felony, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation, along with a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime.
Din arrived at the accuser’s home May 28 wanting to argue and alleged she had been cheating on him, according to court records. She denied she had.
Police who arrived at the woman’s home May 31 saw bruises on her arms and legs and above her left eye. Two children, ages 5 and 8, were present during the incident, court records state.
The woman told police that Din wouldn’t let her leave after he arrived May 28 and took her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help.
He also threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.
Din returned the cellphone to the woman May 31 after her sister came to check on her, and he left the residence because they called police, court documents said.
When Din first came to the home, he allegedly started arguing with the woman and struck her with his hand, threatening to use a knife if she moved from the couch. She tried to move, and he put both hands around her neck and throat and began to squeeze, she told police.
He also punched her below the belt, then dragged her into a bedroom. When she tried to escape, he dragged her back by her hair, one of the children present told police.
Inside the bedroom, Din hit the woman on the back three times with a curtain rod, then assaulted her with a wood rod, court documents state. He later came at her with a knife but stopped when the children screamed. He also held the knife to her after that and threatened to use it.
A surveillance camera captured what happened in the room where the woman was forced to sit on the couch.
Police picked Din up and questioned him June 8. They also took a sample swab from his cheek.
During questioning, Din allegedly admitted battering and strangling the woman because he thought she was cheating. He also admitted to confining her to the bedroom and using a stick to intimidate her.