A man accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child more than 48 times and breaking her bones was charged with six felonies on Monday.
Brandon K. Williams, 41, faces up to 16 years in prison on the highest felony against him, which is aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death. The other felonies are domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery resulting in series bodily injury, strangulation with a pregnant victim, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.
Fort Wayne police were called to the apartment about 5:30 p.m. July 31, court documents state. After they knocked, they heard a woman yell for help.
Officers entered the apartment and found Williams “completely bloody,” court documents state. The woman was on the ground, moaning and gasping for air. She told officers that she’d been stabbed at least 40 times and to “tell everyone I love them.” She was taken to the hospital and found to be 24 weeks pregnant and had “multiple fractures throughout her body,” Fort Wayne Police Department officer Christopher C. McBride wrote in the probable cause affidavit
Williams is in Allen County Jail and his bond is set at $92,500. His next hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.