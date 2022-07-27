A man has been charged with four felony counts of arson for allegedly going to two car lots in Fort Wayne and setting vehicles on fire.
The alleged arsons were apparently because of a grudge that Dewey R. Fredrick, 79, has held since 1986 when he bought a Jeep from the O’Daniel dealerships and also committed acts of vandalism then, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Fredrick allegedly told police he’d bought a Jeep with a bad motor from O’Daniel, and the business refused to make it right. So shortly after that, he went to one of its lots and put Loctite, superglue and other accelerants in the door locks of vehicles.
The recent arsons happened on July 17. Surveillance cameras first caught Fredrick driving his 2002 white four-door Chevrolet S10 pickup to the O’Daniel lot in Fort Wayne, according to court documents.
The video shows him putting a lit road flare into the gas tank of a 2019 Jeep Compass. The resulting blaze ignited a 2013 GMC Acadia and a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited next to it.
Fredrick then allegedly drove to the O’Daniel Mazda dealership where he used a knife to cut an opening in the roof of a 2008 Pontiac Solstice Base Convertible. He then threw an ignited flare into the hole.