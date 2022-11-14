A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man on the city's south side, Fort Wayne police said in a news release Monday.
Willie Wilson faces preliminary felony charges of aggravated battery and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, police said.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of South Harrison Street about 6:50 p.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in serious condition, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.