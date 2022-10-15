Police have arrested a man suspected in the early Friday double stabbing on Fort Wayne’s south side.
The victim, Margaret Louise Surry, is the second person to die in a stabbing in the city in less than 12 hours. Fort Wayne Police Department officials said the two cases appear unrelated.
The suspect in Friday’s stabbing was identified as Floyd Bates Jr., 58. He was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder, police said.
An Allen County prosecutor’s office spokeswoman said information on formal charges will not be available until possibly Monday.
Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne was identified by the Allen County coroner’s office. When police responded to a call in the 7900 block of Decatur Road about 2:35 a.m., they found her and a man both with stab wounds.
Medics pronounced Surry dead at the scene. The coroner ruled the cause of death to be stab wounds to the neck and torso and ruled the manner of death to be homicide. She was the 21st homicide victim in Allen County this year.
Police didn’t identify the man who was stabbed but said he was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.