Police arrested an Angola man after a stabbing early Wednesday at rural Steuben County home.
Jose M. Tafolla, 19, of the 2300 block of Orland Road, is charged with felony battery by means of a deadly weapon. He’s accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man at a home in the 2300 block of West Orland Road in Pleasant Township, the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies were called to the scene for a physical altercation about 12:30 a.m. and found the 33-year-old outside the home with what looked like a stab wound to his abdomen, authorities said.
The initial investigation by sheriff’s department detectives showed a verbal fight inside the home had escalated.
Alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said.
Steuben County EMS took the stabbed man, who was in critical condition, to a Fort Wayne hospital. The sheriff’s department didn’t identify the stabbing victim in its news release.
Deputies quickly identified and located Tafolla and interviewed him. Tafolla was then booked into the Steuben County Jail without bail until his initial hearing. As of late Wednesday afternoon, there was no information in online court records of bond set or trial dates set.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate. Those assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, the Fremont Police Department, the Angola Fire Department and Steuben County EMS.