A barricade situation on the city's northwest side has been resolved, police said.
A man threatening to commit suicide barricaded himself in a room at the Economy Inn motel, 3340 Coliseum Blvd. W., a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman told local media about 6 p.m. today.
The man, who has not been identified, called 911 about 4 p.m., saying he had a firearm and planned to hurt himself, Mark Bieker said.
More than 35 police officers were on the scene, including some dressed in body armor.
During the standoff, police didn't whether anyone else was in the man's motel room. When he came out of the room, they discovered he was alone, Bieker said.
Police took the man into custody with plans to take him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Bieker said.