The Allen County prosecutor’s office has charged a man with a 2020 slaying for the second time.
Sedrick Allen Williams, 31, was first charged with the murder of Marlon Kimbrough in 2020, and the charges were dismissed in December at the prosecution’s request because of the unavailability of a witness. Kimbrough was found dead with gunshot wounds along the railroad tracks west of Meyer Road and Oxford Street on Jan. 6, 2020.
Williams was taken to the Indiana Department of Correction after the dismissal because of a parole violation in an unrelated case, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Matthew Cline of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
An inmate at the Plainfield Correctional Facility told investigators this week that Williams said he killed Kimbrough because the man was assaulting him. The inmate provided details about the crime that corroborate evidence investigators have gathered, the affidavit said.
Kimbrough died of a gunshot to the back of the head and three to his neck, the Allen County coroner’s office said. Williams and Kimbrough were cellmates at the Miami Correctional Facility for four months in 2013 and 2014.
Evidence includes a photo of several people, including Williams and Kimbrough, at what appeared to be a party the day the man died. Williams’ vehicle was also found at a nearby apartment complex.
Williams was arrested after he was found to have the key fob to Kimbrough’s 2012 GMC Yukon during a traffic stop about a year after the slaying. Police also found a gun in Williams’ possession, but investigators were unable to determine if the projectile found in Kimbrough’s body could have been fired from the gun.
Swabs taken from inside Williams’ 2003 Chevrolet Impala showed that DNA found “had a high degree of statistical likelihood” of being Kimbrough’s.
Williams has also been charged with an enhancement for using a gun. If convicted of both charges, Williams faces up to 65 years in prison.
No court dates had been set as of Friday afternoon, according to online court records.