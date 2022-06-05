A 42-year-old man was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being trapped beneath farming equipment in Spencerville.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 about 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man had been removed from under the hay baler, was alert and was being worked on by his family members.
The man was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital with possible chest injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.