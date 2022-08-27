City police are investigating a crash at Lakeside Middle School that left a man dead Saturday morning.
Officers said they arrived about 6 a.m. and found the victim critically hurt inside a tan Hyundai after hitting a tree at the school, 2100 Lake Ave.
Police believe the man was traveling south on Randallia Drive when the vehicle crossed Lake before smashing into the tree, a news release stated.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he died a short time later.
No additional information was provided.
Building damaged in southwest blaze
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a Friday evening fire in a commercial building on the city’s southwest side, according to a news release.
The police department received an alarm alert about 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the building at 4335 Earth Drive. Officers contacted the fire department, which responded minutes later.
Firefighters found a burning vehicle and fire in a storage area. E&R Contracting Inc. is listed online as the building’s occupant.
No one was on-site when firefighters responded. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The building received moderate fire, water and smoke damage, officials said. No cause was determined.