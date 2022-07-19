A man was found dead in a northeast-side home after a woman was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday.
Fort Wayne police were called about 8:15 a.m. to the 4000 block of Willshire Estates Drive, near Trier and Maplecrest roads.
A male caller told police a woman was badly bleeding outside the home. Officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and were told a man there had threatened to shoot people.
Officers had to provide security for paramedics as they approached the victim. They were told the suspect was still inside the home and possibly armed with a rifle, said Sgt. Mark Bieker, city police public information officer.
The woman was safely placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bieker said.
The police department's Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams and Air Support units were called to the home with the man still inside. An interpreter was also called to help officers contact the man because of a language barrier, Bieker said.
Using a robot on the ground and an interior drone to check the inside of the dwelling, officers found an unresponsive man on the floor inside. Officers then physically entered the home and determined the man was dead, Bieker said.
The Allen County coroner's office will identify the man and the cause and manner of his death. An updated condition for the woman was not available late Tuesday afternoon.