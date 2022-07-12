An adult man was stabbed this morning at a South Anthony Boulevard gas station and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called to the Marathon station at 5400 South Anthony shortly after 10 a.m. They said their preliminary information indicates that two adult men were arguing inside the station, and the argument continued as they moved to the parking lot.
As the suspect got into his vehicle to leave, police said, "he stopped his vehicle, got out, and stabbed the victim in the upper torso area," police said.
The suspect then fled, police said. They said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but was downgraded at the hospital to life-threatening ones.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201.
The stabbing remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.