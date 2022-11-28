Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Monday evening.
Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Monday after responding to reports of a shooting about 6:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Monroe Street in southeast Fort Wayne, a police news release said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police have identified at least one witness who is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, the release said.
Fort Wayne police have asked that anyone with information contact the department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. People can also report information with the P3 Tips app.
The Monroe Street incident marks the fifth Fort Wayne shooting in three days.
A man died after being shot about noon Sunday on Rockhill Street in what police have called a domestic dispute.
Fort Wayne police are also investigating the shooting that left a man in critical condition about 10 a.m. Saturday. The man was found unconscious near the intersection of Tillman and Decatur roads and was later taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police are also investigating a shooting that hurt a man and a woman about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gateway Plaza, a strip mall on Goshen Avenue south of Coliseum Avenue.