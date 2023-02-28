A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne just before midnight Monday.

Allen County Sheriff's Department officers say the victim and suspect were attending a small gathering at a residence in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but was located south of Allen County about three hours later and is in police custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but remains in critical condition.

