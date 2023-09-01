At a glance

National agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommend those in an active shooter situation run, hide and fight:

Run

Evacuation should be the first course of action if it is possible. Try to:

• Have an escape route in mind;

• Help others escape if possible;

• Prevent others from entering areas where the shooter may be;

• Do not attempt to move wounded people and

• Call 911 when it is safe.

Hide

If evacuation is not an option, finding a place to safely hide from the shooter is key. Hiding places should:

• Be out of view;

• Provide protection from shots fired;

• Not trap or restrict options for movement;

• Prevent a shooter from entering and

• Have options to blockade the area with heavy objects.

Fight

If running and hiding are not options, fighting is the final recommendation. Try to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter by:

• Acting as aggressively as possible;

• Throwing items;

• Improvising weapons;

• Yelling and

• Being fully committed to the actions taken.