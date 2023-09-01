A man was shot in the leg at Glenbrook Square Friday afternoon, marking the second time in less than two months that a dispute between two people at the Fort Wayne mall ended in gunfire.
The unnamed victim, who was in stable condition, was not cooperating with police Friday afternoon, according to Officer Daniel Nerzig, city police spokesman.
Police were called to Glenbrook on a report of a shooting about noon, Nerzig said. The shooting happened by the mall’s fountain, which is near JCPenney.
A possible shooter, a man, had been identified but was not in custody as of 1:15 p.m., Nerzig said. Witnesses told police the two men had an altercation before the victim was shot.
Mall officials closed Glenbrook for the rest of the day, and Nerzig asked the public to avoid the location.
Friday's shooting felt eerily familiar because it mimicked one from less than two months ago.
Police were called to Glenbrook Square on July 8 after receiving several reports of a shooting. That victim also was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg, which followed an argument.
Gregory Normil, 27, reportedly identified himself as the suspect in a phone call to police the same day as the July shooting but was arrested and charged about five days later. It's unclear what led to the delay in taking him into custody.
Normil, who has been released on bond, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 11.
Nerzig, the police spokesman, said he understands growing public concern about safety inside the mall but said the risk of going there is similar to other public places.
“There's an inherent risk with being in any largely crowded public place – whether it's the mall, whether it's a festival or a park in summertime,” he said. “We can't vet every person that goes to every public place.”
Nerzig added that individuals must decide what risks they are willing to take.
“I can't say there's no risk to the public – there's a risk to the public everywhere you go,” he said. “But in these instances, they were isolated to just the parties involved.”
Nerzig, who briefed the media following both shootings, emphasized they didn't involved "an active shooter," defined as someone shooting at people indiscriminately.
But that distinction doesn't ease the concerns of at least one mall employee.
Jair Wilson, who works at JCPenney, said he was working Friday when he heard chatter about someone being shot. About two months ago, he had just clocked out when the July 8 shooting happened.
"I question the safety around this mall, honestly," Wilson said.
The last time it happened, Wilson said he wondered when it would happen where he was working.
"I'm starting to question is it really worth it? Still trying to work over here and risking my life?" he said. "People are just crazy."
Situational awareness is key, Wilson added.
"Be aware of your surroundings and who you hang around," he said.
The incidents Friday and in July were isolated to the parties involved and not like mass shootings that have grown frequent in past years, Nerzig said. But, he added, it doesn't make it any less disappointing.
"You know there shouldn't have been a first time or second – there shouldn't be a next time," he said. "(But), I can't predict the future."
The mall and city police department are working to find solutions for the gun violence at the mall, Nerzig said.
Officials with Glenbrook Square and management company Spinoso couldn't be reached for comment Friday.
Nerzig asked for the public's patience.
"We are trying to do things to help mitigate these incidents from happening, but these kinds of things take time to work," he said. "Changes may have been implemented seven, eight weeks ago but could not have fully been implemented yet or have taken any effective benefit, so it's a process."