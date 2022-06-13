The victim of a Sunday morning shooting in the 5000 block of Oliver Street has been identified, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the county's 12th homicide of the year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Tyler was found about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, and was taken to a local hospital, where he died about three hours later, the statement said.
His death remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.