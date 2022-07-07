A man who was killed on Fort Wayne’s south side Monday evening is Allen County’s 13th homicide victim this year.
The Allen County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man as Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide, the coroner’s office said.
Officials haven’t released any update on the condition of a second man police found shot in the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street. That man was taken to a hospital Monday with life-threatening injuries.
Police found both men shot in the rear of a Calhoun Street home, just north of Pettit Avenue, at 8:46 p.m. They were responding to a call.
The officers rendered medical aid while waiting for medics to arrive. Keys died at the scene, and medics rushed the unidentified man to the hospital.
Police weren’t certain who shot the men. Police detectives went door to door in the neighborhood that night, trying to find witnesses or video surveillance for the shooting while homicide detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 tip app.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is still investigating the shooting with the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.