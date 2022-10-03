A man was shot and killed Sunday night on West Wildwood Avenue, and a juvenile boy has been apprehended in connection with the case, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood about 9:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, city police said in a statement.
Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, the statement said.
It said witnesses provided information about a suspect, and detectives apprehended him in the 200 block of West Leith Street.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the county coroner’s office.