A Fort Wayne man who died after being stabbed and dropped off at a Fort Wayne fire station was identified Friday.
Robert Lee Higginbotham III, 38, was the 20th homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to Michael Burris, chief investigator for the Allen County coroner. The cause of death was a stab wound of the torso, the coroner’s office said. No one had been arrested as of Friday evening.
Higginbotham arrived at Fire Station 1 at Main and Lafayette streets about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a private vehicle. After paramedics gave initial aid, an ambulance took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the coroner’s office.
The investigation led police to a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street, near Greene Street. Police hadn’t confirmed the stabbing happened there and were processing it for evidence, according to a statement from spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb.
Police interviewed the man who drove Higginbotham to the fire station and identified some people of interest Thursday night.