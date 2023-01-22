Fort Wayne police on Sunday apprehended a man accused of shooting at his wife’s vehicle while she was inside it, but the man did not surrender quickly, a news release said.
Police arrived at the Lincoln Park home about 4:30 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch also received calls from neighbors who heard gunfire, according to the release written by department spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig.
A woman told police her husband fired two shots at her vehicle while she was inside it, the release said.
The man, whom police didn’t identify, was uncooperative and refused to leave the residence, which was in the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just north of West State Boulevard, police said.
The police department’s emergency services and crisis response teams also were called to the scene.
The man eventually left the home about 7:20 a.m., at which time he was arrested by officers. Neither the man nor the woman was injured, police said. The release said the man was in possession of a firearm.