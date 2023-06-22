A man wanted in Fort Wayne for a capital murder charge in Alabama has been apprehended, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday in a news release.
Joshua Smiley, 26, is a suspect in a 2021 shooting death in Mobile, Alabama. Police said Smiley was also wanted on a federal drug charge based in Fort Wayne.
Smiley was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Avon near Indianapolis and was later booked into to the Huntington County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday.
Investigators obtained information over the weekend that led to Smiley’s location. Smiley exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody, the news release said.
The federal agency first said in April it was searching for Smiley. About a week ago, the U.S. Marshals Service moved Smiley to its list of the 15 most-wanted fugitives and increased the reward for information up to $25,000.
Smiley has been wanted in Allen County since Sept. 8, 2021, when Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns issued a no-bond warrant, which stemmed from a petition to revoke Smiley’s probation on a charge for assisting a criminal.
Smiley was charged with murder in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Javon Burnett and was allowed through a plea agreement to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Smiley was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended. Because of time served and good time credit, Smiley was out by September 2021.
Smiley was also a suspect in the 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Alonna Allison.
Allison was struck by a stray bullet Aug. 29, 2015, when rival gang members opened fire on each other.