Two Massachusetts men are jailed after Indiana State Police found a garbage bag of one-pound marijuana plastic bags in the trunk of a Mercedes SUV during a Steuben County traffic stop.
Officers said police pulled the vehicle over after it made a reckless lane change along the Indiana Toll Road about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The suspects showed signs of impairment, police said, and the vehicle had a strong marijuana odor and open containers of alcohol were visible.
Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, and Eric Njoroge Mwangi, 24, both of Worcester, Massachusetts, were arrested and charged with a felony count of dealing the drug. Mwangi also faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and marijuana possession.