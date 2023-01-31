Two Massachusetts men are jailed after Indiana State Police on Tuesday said a garbage bag of one-pound marijuana plastic bags was found in the trunk of a Mercedes SUV during a Steuben County traffic stop.
Officers said police pulled the vehicle over after it made a reckless lane change along the Indiana Toll Road – near the 140-mile marker along I-80 – about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The suspects showed signs of impairment, an Indiana State Police news release said, and the vehicle had a strong marijuana odor and open containers of alcohol were visible. Ten individual bags of suspected marijuana were found in the spare tire well.
Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, and Eric Njoroge Mwangi, 24, both of Worcester, Massachusetts, were arrested and charged with a felony count of dealing the drug. Mwangi also faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and marijuana possession.