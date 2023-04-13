An 18-year-old man was identified today as the victim of a shooting that left three others injured.
Brycen Demond Cassell-Thomas, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to a release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes. Cassell-Thomas is the county's 10th homicide victim of the year.
He, along with two other men and a woman, were shot during a Wednesday balloon release memorial for Tyreece Corion Vachon, 19.
Vachon was shot and killed early Tuesday. His death has also been ruled a homicide.
The Fort Wayne Police Department had not identified any suspects for the shootings as of this afternoon.
People with information on the shooting are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.