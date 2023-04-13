An 18-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim struck down during a shooting at his friend’s memorial Wednesday night that left three others injured.
Brycen Demond Cassell-Thomas, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to a release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes. Cassell-Thomas is the county's 10th homicide victim of the year.
His death follows the death of his friend, Tyreece Corion Vachon, 19, who was gunned down Tuesday. Vachon’s death was also ruled a homicide.
Cassell-Thomas, along with two other men and a woman, were shot during a Wednesday balloon release memorial for Vachon, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb confirmed Thursday. Vachon was shot and killed early Tuesday on Point West Drive.
The condition of the three people injured in Wednesday’s shooting and the condition of a woman shot alongside Vachon Tuesday have not been released. The Fort Wayne Police Department also hadn't identified any suspects for the either shooting as of Thursday afternoon.
Mikayla Thomas, Cassell-Thomas’ little sister, grew up around her brother and Vachon and said the young men attached at the hip from a young age. She said "brothers" was a better description of the duo than best friends.
Cassell-Thomas was a rapper with a few thousand followers on social media who tuned into his music. His sister said she loved to see him following his passion.
“He would always drop the beats, but I never thought he would take it that serious,” Thomas said. “I am very proud of him.”
She said her overprotective brother always checking in on the family.
“He liked to make sure his family was okay,” Thomas said.
With Cassell-Thomas and Vachon’s friendship, she said her family gained another brother and son, which she is grateful for.
Thomas said Vachon was positive and loyal to her and her brother, calling him the “sweetest soul.”
“He is the sun,” Thomas said about the warmth and light Vachon radiated.
She said she found comfort in the pair of young men being together again.
“They did everything together,” Thomas said, “and now they’re together again.”
Officer Anthony Krock, public information officer, said Wednesday evening that police were not sure whether the shooting was random or targeted.
“Anytime there’s a large crowd and obviously there’s potential for several victims – whether they’re intended targets or not,” Krock said.
People with information on the shooting are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.