The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established a memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Indiana State Police said today.
State police at Fort Wayne said donations can be made under the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section at this URL -- https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes
Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to @indiana-fallen-heroes, state police said.
Bailey was killed in the line of duty on Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 69, south of Auburn. He had been trying to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate an incident in which a vehicle was fleeing from Fort Wayne police.