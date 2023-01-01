When Andrew Gingrich returned to his West Central neighborhood home following Thanksgiving weekend, yellow crime scene tape brought back memories of an autumn Friday night 20 years earlier when three people were killed in that area. Police said those fatalities stemmed from a shooting between rival gangs at a high school party.
That shooting, around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 28, 2002, happened down the street from Gingrich in the 1100 block of Rockhill Street. Young people were still out after the Friday football game between South Side and Harding high schools.
“It was early on a Saturday morning,” Gingrich said. “I was dead asleep, and all the sudden there was ‘pop, pop, pop’ all over the place.”
In the incident that he came home to in November, someone was arrested in a domestic violence case unrelated to the deaths 20 years earlier. This time it happened in a house, and it was less intense than what police had to deal with on that late September night in 2022 – one of many cases that remain unsolved but remain fresh in the eyes of the families affected and police who investigated.
Gingrich said the gunfire 20 years ago also woke up his girlfriend, and she asked if it was fireworks. He looked out the window to the west and couldn’t see anything. Then he peered out the front window and saw a body by his girlfriend’s car.
Gingrich told her to watch for anything more while he called 911. He remained on the phone with 911 until a police car pulled up, but before that, he saw a vehicle that seemed to pull up alongside a body. He wasn’t sure what they were trying to do, he said. He didn’t know which of the victims the man was.
“I didn’t see any of it, but it was happening right in front of me,” Gingrich said. “That was a scary night.”
The three deaths that night were all ruled homicides, each man shot once in the chest. Police said that two of the dead, Tayoung C. Holley, 19, and Jemarck’ous Clay, 19, were from rival gangs in the city – Eden Green Thugs and 7 Figs.
The third person, Theodore “Ted” Mathias, 24, died on a friend’s porch while trying to help Holley, who was pushed out of a speeding car, according to some accounts.
Two others were shot and wounded that night, too, but no one has been arrested after 20 years.
That shootout wasn’t a surprise, but it happening in West Central was unexpected. Police were monitoring the football game, concerned that something was going to happen there.
A South Side sophomore who didn’t want to be identified in 2002 for fear of retaliation said Clay and Holley were in different cliques that didn’t get along, and the two had gotten into an argument the Friday before the shooting.
Police were called to South Side that Thursday and Friday because of fights, according to dispatch logs. South Side students also told reporters Clay had been in a fight with another man near the school.
At the football game, off-duty county police officers acting as security were given photos of Clay and Holley, according to an Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman at the time. Although nothing happened there, many of the people at the game went to a party in the 1200 block of Rockhill afterward, the anonymous sophomore said. The party was hosted by a girl whose mother wasn’t home.
Possibly gang-related
Investigators said they believed the shootings were part of a gang war between the Eden Green Thugs and 7 Figs. Records show the gangs were involved in 18 shootings and six homicides that started in 2000 and continued after Rockhill.
Those gangs were the prototypes models for today’s gangs in Fort Wayne, said Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Gary Hensler of the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit. They had no national affiliations but borrowed styles from national gangs, such as colors and hand signs.
“Both are defunct,” Hensler said by email. “Their membership was basically one gang generation.”
Most members aged out or died, although “some of the current generation speak reverently of the (original gangster Eden Green Thugs), especially those growing up in the same neighborhoods,” Hensler said.
Holley’s mother, Sherria, told The Journal Gazette in 2002 that her son was not part of a gang. She didn’t know whether he was armed that night.
Attempts to contact members of Holley’s family in November and December were not returned.
Clay’s son, Key’Shawn Phillips, who was about 2 1/2 years old at the time of the shooting, also denied that his father was part of a gang. He said by Facebook messenger, “But our family is huge, and they assumed it was a gang.”
Many guns
In 2005, Fort Wayne Police detective Nolan Banks told The Journal Gazette there was a lot of physical evidence at the scene, including a washing machine stuffed full of firearms at the home where the party was, guns found around the home and a gun in the front yard of a nearby house. Police also collected shell casings from different guns that littered a three-block area.
Some police officers compared the scene to the OK Corral shootout, according to news articles at the time.
Gingrich said the morning after the shooting, he went out to check his and his girlfriend’s cars. He noticed a hole in his house and got a ladder to check it out. He saw something copper-colored the size of a nail, and alerted police, who were on the scene.
“They dug a 9 mm hollow point out of my house,” he said. It hadn’t exploded, as hollow points are made to do.
Gingrich said he told the officer, “It was like the Fourth of July. It must’ve been 50 shots.” The officer responded that it was more like 100, he said.
Although Gingrich heard there was a party at a rental house down the street, near Washington Elementary School, he hadn’t heard any noise until the shots.
He didn’t believe it would happen again, and most of those at the party didn’t live in the area, he said. The family renting the house moved sometime after the shootings.
A father’s quest
Banks said in 2005 that the problem was no witnesses came forward, even though a lot of people were at the party. Without cooperating witnesses, the case isn’t strong enough to prosecute.
However, two years after the shooting, police said they believe Holley shot Clay.
Banks said back then that 95% to 98% of the people at the party were friends of Clay. Some might have been unwilling to talk because of fear of retribution, but others might have seen the shooting of Holley as revenge, he said.
The lack of any leads and no headway into the case frustrates Tom Mathias, the father of Ted Mathias. Tom Mathias used to contact the Fort Wayne police regularly, checking in when he visited his other son in the area.
“I just kept getting blown off,” he said during a late December telephone interview from his home in New Mexico. “I never got a phone call from them telling me anything new. They did not return my calls.”
Early on, Tom Mathias said he’d been told by police that the case might never be solved or that the killer might be behind bars for another violent crime. But there’s been no word.
When he was last here in May, Mathias spoke to the fourth cold case detective on the case, he said. He’s tried to work with victim’s assistance and once tried to meet with police and a prosecutor, but no one from the prosecutor’s office came, he said. “The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing.”
Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander, who was chief counsel in the civil division at the time of the shooting, said he can’t speak to any specific instances years later, but “that case did get a lot of interest.” McAlexander was on the scene the night of the shootings.
The prosecutor’s office has procedures for meeting with the family, he said. At the time, there was difficulty sharing information between the prosecutor’s office, Fort Wayne Community Schools district and the juvenile justice system, and some of that got corrected then. But sometimes there’s no new information to share after an investigation continues.
“It’s frustrating for families, and we understand that,” McAlexander said.
Fort Wayne police Sgt. Jeremy Webb said he can also understand Mathias’ frustration about his son’s death, especially because the son was a bystander.
“If you put yourself in his shoes, is it ever going to be enough?” Webb asked. “Anyone who loses a loved one to violence – is even an arrest enough?”
Here’s what Tom Mathias knows: When the shooting began, Ted Mathias was at a friend’s house down the block on Rockhill. The friend’s mother panicked and wanted her daughter to come home from down the street. Ted Mathias retrieved the girl.
Tom Mathias isn’t sure what happened next. The mother and daughter were in the house, and he assumes Ted saw someone pushed out of a car and went to help him. Tom Mathias and Ted’s mother were both EMTs, and Ted grew up assisting in first aid classes and knew some first aid from Boy Scouts, so he had more knowledge than the average person, Tom Mathias said.
The most frustrating part for his father is that Ted, who went to help, is dead and whoever shot him is free to do whatever he wants.
Tom Mathias said in 2005 that police told him that a then-22-year-old Brandon Hardy, who was serving two years in prison on a weapons charge, was a likely suspect. Hardy was surprised to find out in 2005 that he was a suspect and denied killing anyone and said the group of friends wasn’t a gang.
Hardy said he was inside the house Sept. 28, 2002, when the shooting began and came out to see Clay dead. Hardy said he shot at someone Holley came with, using a shotgun, but that was after the man began shooting at him.
Hardy said he started carrying a gun when the rivalry shootings started in 1999 and that he received threats even when he was in jail. He and Mathias said in 2005 that the police didn’t seem to care about the violence because it involved gangs. Hardy hasn’t been arrested or charged in the case.
Tom Mathias still hopes for some resolution in his son’s death.
“Oh, sure, you always do. But as time goes on, and as much attention that it’s gotten over the years … ,” he said. “I would love to know why – I mean, why did he do it?”
The case is still open, even if cold, Sgt. David Klein of the Fort Wayne Police Department homicide division said. Police do everything to investigate cold cases when new leads open up, he said.
Just because it’s not in the media doesn’t mean the police aren’t pursuing all leads, Webb said.
Regardless of a person’s lifestyle, “that doesn’t mean we don’t give it our all,” Webb added.
As an example, it took 30 years to get the killer of 8-year-old April Tinsley, who died April 1, 1988, he said. John Miller was arrested for her rape and death on July 15, 2018.
McAlexander said there’s no statute of limitations in Indiana’s murder laws.
Closure for one
Phillips said he has found peace regarding his father’s death, partially because police named Holley as Clay’s killer, and Phillips believes his father would be at rest with that, too.
“I do feel a sense of closure,” Phillips said, adding that the world is about live by the sword, die by the sword.
When he reached the age of 5 or 6, Phillips began asking when he would see his father. His mother let Clay’s mother explain it to him. Later, “I looked into it myself and read up on it when I was old enough, too,” he said.
Phillips has heard his father was a pretty boy who could fight and preferred to humble people that way. He was told his father was also in a fight he won earlier that day.
The shootings that night might have stopped what could’ve become a war, Phillips said. He just wishes it didn’t have to happen. He also believes nothing more will happen with the case.
“I personally think they should just close it,” he said by Facebook messages. “No one is going to speak up about it. It’s been years down the line. This case should be done and in the wind – gone but never forgotten.”
“It’s ended for me,” he said. “I’m 22 now, and he has been gone for two decades, and I know what happened.”
“It still took a lot of forgiveness to move on,” he said. “Who knows, it might have been me 20 years later looking for vengeance, but God (had) different plans for me.”
Phillips still has memories of his father and believes his life and those of others in his family would’ve been different if Clay had not died that night.
“My father was a great father from the time I had him,” he said.
Phillips also remembers his father picking him up, the structure of his face and the scent of his cologne. One aching void remains, however.
“Wish I could remember what he sounded like.”