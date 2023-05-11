A suspected meth dealer held Fort Wayne police at bay for almost five hours before surrendering early Thursday.
Vice and narcotics detectives said they served a search warrant at 517 Lawton Place about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a man suspected of a parole violation and dealing methamphetamine.
Police said they believed the man could be armed with guns. Emergency and crisis teams were called about 11:45 p.m. after the suspect refused to surrender.
The suspect eventually surrendered after five hours – about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers said another person was inside the home but did not provide further information.
An investigation is ongoing.