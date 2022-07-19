A Michigan man died in a crash early Monday on Interstate 469 near the Tillman Road exit, the Allen County coroner’s office said Tuesday.
John Thomas Xirafakis Jr., 36, of Adrian, Michigan, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 25th in motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Xirafakis was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that collided about 1:35 a.m. with the rear of a stopped semi on the right shoulder of Interstate 469, the coroner said. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the county prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.