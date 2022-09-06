A Michigan woman has died following a truck-semi crash early Friday at U.S. 30 and Franke Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Tammy Berger, 48, of Shelby, Michigan, was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that collided with the semi about 12:40 a.m. Friday, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Berger was taken from the scene to a local hospital, but died about 6 a.m. Friday, the statement said.
The coroner's office determined that Berger died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries. Her death is the 32nd in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County during 2022.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.