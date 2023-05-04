A 14-year-old teen who had reportedly ran away from home in a stolen vehicle was identified today as a boy who recently died in a fatal crash following a pursuit by Ashley-Hudson Police Department officers.
The police department posted information about the April 19 pursuit that reached speeds of 90 mph and the crash on its Facebook page. It said the teen, who was driving a stolen vehicle, turned into a yard and struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
The teen was unable to be rescued because of the extreme heat, the post said.
The police department said the 14-year-old was identified by DNA, but the post didn't say his name.
Marissa Fairchild posted on Facebook that her son, Jaden Bowman, died in the crash. He was reported missing the same day as the crash and was last seen about three hours prior to the police pursuit.
His family continued to search for him before he was identified with DNA Wednesday, according to Fairchild's Facebook posts. A GoFundMe online fundraiser that was originally set up to support the search has been changed to raise funds for Bowman's funeral.
The death investigation has been turned over to the Steuben County Coroner's Office. Indiana State Police have been called in to conduct a crash reconstruction, and the Steuben County Sheriff's Office has been asked to review the officer's actions to determine whether there were any policy or state law violations, the police department said.
Ashley-Hudson police were assisted by the Steuben and Dekalb County sheriff's departments, Hamilton Police Department, and Angola City Police.