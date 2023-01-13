A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Allen County man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
The county sheriff's department is investigating the disappearance of Ronald Davidson, 81, who was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, state police said in the alert.
Davidson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, state police said. He was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip-up jacket and blue pants, and was driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate VBY991.
Anyone with information about Davidson is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 260-449-3000 or dial 911.