An elderly man missing since last week was found dead in a pond on Fort Wayne’s north side, police said Thursday.
Steven Clemmer, 81, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was found about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Hera Court, just west of Auburn Road.
Fort Wayne police began investigating Clemmer’s disappearance after it was reported Saturday. He was last seen about 6 p.m. June 3 in the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman.
Police used all available resources and requested additional resources in an attempt to find Clemmer, Webb said.
The Indiana Search and Response Team, Department of Natural Resources and Fort Wayne Fire Department Water Rescue Team assisted in the rescue efforts. City police deployed the Air Support Team that uses drones in concert with the Indiana Search and Response Team, an all-volunteer group that used seven trail and human remains-detection dogs.
The fire department aggressively searched area ponds, Webb said.
The Allen County coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death. The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County prosecutor’s office and coroner’s office.