A Monroeville man died this morning in a rollover crash on State Line Road north of Carrier Road at the Indiana-Ohio border.
John J. Girard, 58, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 23rd in Allen County in motor vehicle crashes during 2022, the county coroner's office said in a statement.
County police said they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a GMC pickup truck.
Their initial investigation found the pickup was traveling north on State Line Road when for an unknown reason it went off the east side of the roadway, overcompensated and drove off the west side, rolling over twice and ejecting the driver.
A passerby located the crash and notified emergency responders, the coroner's office said.
Girard died at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation by county police and the coroner's office.