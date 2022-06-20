A Monroeville man died Monday morning in a rollover crash on State Line Road north of Carrier Road at the Indiana-Ohio border.
John J. Girard, 58, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 23rd in Allen County in motor vehicle crashes during 2022, the county coroner’s office said.
County police said they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a GMC pickup truck.
Their initial investigation found the pickup was traveling north on State Line Road when for an unknown reason it went off the east side of the road, the driver overcompensated and drove off the west side, rolling over twice. The driver was ejected.
A passerby located the crash and notified responders, the coroner’s office said.
Girard died at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation by county police and the coroner’s office.
Occupants escape St. Joe house fire
Firefighters from several Indiana and Ohio fire companies battled a house fire in St. Joe, the DeKalb County sheriff’s department said Monday.
The home’s occupants safely escaped from the home and no one was injured, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Firefighters and the sheriff’s department were called to the fire in the 6900 block of County Road 62 shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They found the east half of the house engulfed in flames, as well as a vehicle parked in a driveway.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the sheriff’s department said. Its cause was not immediately known.
Jackson, Southeast, Butler, Northeast of Allen and Hicksville, Ohio, firefighters responded to the fire. County Road 62 was limited to emergency vehicles between Indiana 101 and County Road 71 while the blaze was being fought.
Angola business reports vandalism
Police are investigating vandalism to an Angola business.
Johann Inniss told The Journal Gazette he discovered Monday that someone had spray-painted racial slurs inside the Willow Tree Shoppes, which he owns with his wife, Erlinda Inniss. The business, which was closed Monday, is described as a spiritual wellness center and metaphysical shop on its Facebook page.
Inniss said he reported the vandalism to police and hoped to be open this week. The business recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.
A Go Fund Me page has been established to help the business.